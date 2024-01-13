RBI cancels licence of Hiriyur Urban Co-op bank with immediate effect

January 13, 2024 10:35 am | Updated 10:52 am IST - Bengaluru

The Reserve Bank of India cancelled the licence of The Hiriyur Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd in Karnataka, on January 12.

“The (RBI), vide order dated January 12, 2024, has cancelled the licence of “The Hiriyur Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd., Hiriyur”. Consequently, the bank ceases to carry on banking business, with effect from the close of business on January 12, 2024,’‘ said a bank statement.

Accordingly, the Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Karnataka has also been requested to issue an order for winding up the bank. and appoint a liquidator for the bank.

Hiriyur Urban Co-operative Bank does not have adequate capital and earning prospects. As such, it does not comply with the provisions of Section 11(1) and Section 22 (3)(d) read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, as per RBI.

Also, the bank has failed to comply with the requirements of Sections 22(3)(a), 22 (3)(b), 22(3)(c), 22(3)(d) and 22(3)(e) read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

“The continuance of the bank is prejudicial to the interests of its depositors. The bank with its present financial position would be unable to pay its present depositors in full; and Public interest would be adversely affected if the bank is allowed to carry on its banking business any further,’‘ the apex bank stated.

Consequent to the cancellation of its licence, The Hiriyur Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd (Hiriyur) is prohibited from conducting the business of ‘banking’ which includes, among other things, acceptance of deposits and repayment of deposits as defined in Section 5(b) read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 with immediate effect,’‘according to RBI communique released by Yogesh Dayal, Chief General Manager of RBI.

On liquidation, every depositor would be entitled to receive deposit insurance claim amount of his/her deposits up to a monetary ceiling of ₹5,00,000/- (Rupees five lakh only) from Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) subject to the provisions of DICGC Act, 1961. As per the data submitted by the bank, 99.93% of the depositors are entitled to receive the full amount of their deposits from DICGC. As on September 30, 2023 DICGC has already paid ₹224.53 lakh of the total insured deposits under the provisions of Section 18A of the DICGC Act, 1961 based on the willingness received from the concerned depositors of the bank.