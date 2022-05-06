‘R.B. Bidari was a pioneer of rural self-governance’

Kannada and English versions of the biography of the former MP released

The former Minister H.K. Patil and other guests at the release of a biography of Ramappa Balappa Bidari at Babaleshwar in Vijayapura district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kannada and English versions of the biography of the former MP released

“Ramappa Balappa Bidari, former MP from undivided Bijapur district, was among the earliest proponents of rural self-governance. Leaders like him believed in decentralisation and dreamed of a country where the real power was with the people,’’ H.K. Patil, former Minister and Congress leader, said on Thursday.

“Bidari was a close associate of Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. He had taken both the leaders into confidence when he introduced rural self-governance in Aundh princely state, where he served as the Prime Minister,’’ he said.

He was speaking at the release of the Kannada and English versions of the book Ramappa Balappa Bidari in Babaleshwar in Vijayapura district on Thursday.

Mr. Patil recalled the contribution of Bidari to the pro-people policies of the princely state. “Bidari resigned after the king refused to accept a proposition that industrial cess should be used for social welfare. The king had to convince him to come back and reassume his responsibilities,’’ he said.

Govind Karjol, Irrigation Minister, released the biography. The book written by Krishna Kolhar Kulkarni, researcher, has won the Karnataka Sahitya Academy award. Mr. Karjol described Bidri as a leader of unquestionable honesty and integrity and concern for the public. Bidari was as honest as leaders like Jagannathrao Joshi, he said. He urged today’s leaders to introspect on their lives and on whether the dreams of the nation’s founders had come true. Mohan Kataraki, Supreme Court advocate, introduced the life and contribution of Bidari. P.C. Gaddigoudar, MP, and former Minister C.S. Nadagouda.

Authors and translators — Dr. Kulkarni, Sukanya Rao, M.K. Anand Raje Urs, and M.S. Madabavi were felicitated. Dr. Kulkarni urged the leaders to set up a research centre named after Bidari to conduct research and train elected representatives in rural self- governance.

Asha Patil, granddaughter of Bidari and publisher of the book, and her husband and former Minister Mr. Patil, were felicitated.

J.T. Patil, Ajay Kumar Sarnayak, Sangamesh Nirani, Appugouda Patil, M.R. Desai, Basanagouda Patil, Dhruv Patil, Raju Bidari, and others were present.