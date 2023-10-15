ADVERTISEMENT

 Raza Murad to attend Dasara 2023 Urdu Mushaira

October 15, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Veteran bollywood actor Raza Murad will be the chief guest for the Dasara 2023 national integration Urdu Mushaira scheduled to be held in Mysuru on October 19.

A total of 17 poets including well known poet Abrar Kashif will participate in the Mushaira, where Urdu poetry is read.

Former Minister and Narasimharaja Assembly constituency MLA Tanveer Sait will inaugurate the Mushaira at Classic Convention Centre on Mysuru-Bengaluru road at 6 pm on October 19.

The Dasara 2023 National Integration Urdu Mushaira sub committee released the poster of the Mushaira at a programme held on Friday in the presence of the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru City Corporation (Revenue) Dase Gowda, who is also the Sub Committee’s Deputy Special Officer.

