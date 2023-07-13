Rayaraddi says Siddaramaiah will complete full term as CM

July 13, 2023 08:19 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - BENGALURU

The issue of whether Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will complete the full term of five years, which was hitherto being discussed at the Congress fora, made an entry into the State legislature on Wednesday with Congress member Basavaraj Rayaraddi declaring in the House that the Congress government would complete the full term of five years with Mr. Siddaramaiah at the helm.

However, the Opposition BJP members remarked in a lighter vein if it means that Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar would not become Chief Minister during this term.

Responding to this, Mr. Rayaraddi was quick to say, “I dont have any objection if Mr. Shivakumar becomes Chief Minister. Let the party take a call.”

Mr. Rayaraddi also took exception to the Governor’s written address to the joint session of the State legislature, addressing leaders of the Opposition in the Assembly and the Council, though the Opposition BJP is yet to appoint them. He demanded that such a reference should be withdrawn from the written speech.

