Rayaraddi, Ministers contradict Shamanur’s charge on ‘raw deal’ to Lingayats

October 03, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Bengaluru/Mysuru

Senior Congress leader and MLA Basavaraj Rayaraddi on Tuesday lashed out at veteran party leader and All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha president Shamanuru Shivashankarappa for demanding postings of officials on the basis of caste.

Speaking to reporters here, former Minister Mr. Rayaraddi said MLAs can be made Ministers for providing representation to each caste/community as well as regional representation. But seeking postings of government officials on the basis of caste was totally unjustified and Mr. Shamanur was wrong in making such demands, he said.

Mr. Rayaraddi also condemned BJP leader and former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddiyurappa’s statement supporting Mr. Shamanur on the alleged neglect of officials belonging to the Veerashaiva-Lingayats in the postings of the executive category. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was not against the Lingayat community and Mr. Shamanur’s demand for postings of officials on the basis of caste was not a good sign for ensuring administrative efficiency, Mr. Rayareddi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, 92-year-old Shivashankarappa, MLA, had set off speculation by stating that that bureaucrats from the Lingayat community have been getting a ‘raw deal’ in postings in the Congress government.

What Ministers said

Meanwhile, speaking in Mysuru, Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa and Minister for Backward Classes, Kannada and Culture Shivaraj Tangadagi also ruled out the possibility of the State government neglecting Lingayats.

Mr. Mahadevappa said the decisions on posting of officials are not taken on a caste basis. He said Mr. Shivashankarappa, who heads the All-India Veershaiva Mahasabha, may have received a complaint from somebody, who had not got a post they had sought.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.