ADVERTISEMENT

Rayanna and Bose statues will be installed in all govt. colleges: CM

January 26, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The State government will order installation of statues of Sangolli Rayanna and Netaji Subash Chandra Bose in all government colleges, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Thursday.

Speaking at the 192nd remembrance day function of Sangolli Rayanna, he said that it was imperative for children to know the martyrs who fought against alien rule, and that efforts should be made to identify personalities who inspired children.

“Sangolli Rayanna and Kittur Chennamma fought the British 40 years before the First War of Independence. It is important that their stories of valour have to be told to children,” he said.

Regarding naming of Belagavi airport after Sangolli Rayanna, he said: “A decision would be taken on that after consulting all stakeholders and leaders of the region.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Incidentally, Sangolli Rayanna was born on August 15, the Independence Day, and was hanged on January 26, Republic Day, two important days for our country, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US