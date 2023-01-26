HamberMenu
Rayanna and Bose statues will be installed in all govt. colleges: CM

January 26, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The State government will order installation of statues of Sangolli Rayanna and Netaji Subash Chandra Bose in all government colleges, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Thursday.

Speaking at the 192nd remembrance day function of Sangolli Rayanna, he said that it was imperative for children to know the martyrs who fought against alien rule, and that efforts should be made to identify personalities who inspired children.

“Sangolli Rayanna and Kittur Chennamma fought the British 40 years before the First War of Independence. It is important that their stories of valour have to be told to children,” he said.

Regarding naming of Belagavi airport after Sangolli Rayanna, he said: “A decision would be taken on that after consulting all stakeholders and leaders of the region.”

Incidentally, Sangolli Rayanna was born on August 15, the Independence Day, and was hanged on January 26, Republic Day, two important days for our country, he added.

