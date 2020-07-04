Rayadurga-Talaku track inspection completed

MYSURU

04 July 2020 23:03 IST

Electrified line to be cleared for traffic soon

A significant milestone has been achieved with completion of the rail safety inspection along the 48-km electrified track between Rayadurga and Talaku in the Mysuru division of South Western Railway.

This section is part of the 184-km stretch between Ballari and Chikjajur and the electrification work is being executed by Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) A.K. Rai completed the inspection and the authorities expect clearance for opening up the section for rail traffic.

Three line crossings

During the inspection earlier this week, three power line crossings — two between Talaku and Bommagundanakere and one between Bommagundanakere and Molakalmuru), four LC gates on the section and four stations (Talaku, Bommagundanakere, Molakalmuru and Rayadurga) were covered.

The electrification of the section between Ballari and Rayadurga (53 km) was completed in December 2019 and the stretch between Thornagallu and Hosapete was completed in February this year.

A release said it is envisaged to achieve full electrification across Indian Railways in the next few years as envisaged by the Government of India. On the South Western Railway, 802 route km of track is targeted for electrification during the current financial year (2020-21). Last year, 147 route km of SWR was electrified and the sections included Ballari-Rayadurga (53 km), Toranagallu-Ranjithpura (23 km) Baiyappanahalli-Anekal (37 km), and Toranagallu-Kariganur (34 km).

“After completion of speed trial and inspection of the section and safety equipment at stations on this section, CRS will consider the proposal for authorisation of electrification of this line for passenger traffic,” the release added.