Raw deal for Hassan in flood relief: Revanna

Former Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Revanna has alleged that the B.S. Yediyurappa-led State government failed to provide relief to the people affected by floods in Hassan district.

The loss caused due to heavy rains in the district has been estimated at ₹590 crore and so far the relief has not reached the people, he said at a press conference.

Mr. Revanna said the government has neglected Hassan district. “We are ready to cooperate with the government if they do good. However, if they resort to vindictive politics, we know how to react to such tricks. All these days I was silent as the new Chief Minister required some time to settle down.”

More than 8,000 acres of horticulture land has been damaged and the loss is estimated at ₹190 crore. However, the estimates as per the NDRF guidelines would be very less. “The government should take appropriate estimates keeping the farmers’ interest in mind.”

Further, he said Hassan district was neglected by the successive governments for 10 years. Nobody responded to the problems of the farmers in the district, he alleged.