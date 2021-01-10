Ravishankar criticised

Pramod Mutalik, founder of Sri Ram Sena Hindustan, has criticised Sri Sri Ravishankar of Art of Living and D. Veerendra Heggade of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala for wishing people on New Year’s day and for decorating their campuses on New Year Eve.
He reasoned that such practices were western and would encourage conversion of young people to Christianity. Both the leaders should announce that New Year celebrations will not be held on their campuses next year. Otherwise, SRSH activists will hold dharnas against them, he said.
“Sri Sri Ravishankar even wished his followers wearing a different dress for New Year. That is not acceptable. He should seek an apology for it,’’ he told journalists in Belagavi on Sunday.
He said that he was interested in contesting as a BJP candidate for the Belagavi Lok Sabha bypolls. “I am planning to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Belagavi on January 17. BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel has assured me of arranging a meeting,” he said.
