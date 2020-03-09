Ravi’s comment on ‘time bomb fixed to Constitution’ sparks off a furore

The remark of Kannada and Culture Minister C.T. Ravi that a “time bomb has been fixed to the Constitution” created a furore in the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Participating in the special debate on the Constitution, Mr. Ravi said there was anxiety among people about “saving the Constitution”. This triggered sparks, with the Opposition members arguing that as the MLA of a party that was ruling both at the Centre and the State, it was not proper for Mr. Ravi to say that there is a threat to the Constitution from others.

Standing his ground, however, Mr. Ravi said, “Will those who ousted Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir allow the existence of B.R. Ambedkar’s Constitution?” He said that Kashmir crisis had started as “those opposed to the Constitution became a majority in that State”. If a similar situation arises in other States, how can the Constitution be protected? he asked.

This remark was strongly opposed by the Opposition members. Senior Congress leader K.J. George, who sought to remind Mr. Ravi that the BJP was in power at the Centre, suggested that the BJP government take up rehabilitation of Kashmir Pandits. JD(S) member Shivalinge Gowda accused Mr. Ravi of “instigating trouble during the debate” by making references to “time bomb”.

Mr. Ravi’s earlier remarks on dynastic rule had also led to furore. His question as to whether it is really democratic to have dynastic rule led to several Opposition members launching a counter-attack by referring to BJP leader and Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s son himself being elected as an MP. They asked him to clarify if such a practice by his own party leaders was democratic.

On the question of the role of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, he pointed out that the ban clamped on the RSS after the assassination was later withdrawn. Mr. Ravi wondered if it was proper to say that the RSS was behind the murder of Gandhiji in such a scenario.

Remarks on reservation

During the debate on the Constitution, Mr. Ravi said it would not be possible to implement the spirit of the Constitution, drafted by B.R. Ambedkar, if Dalits who are better off did not give up their opportunities in favour of poor Dalits in terms of reservation.