‘Ravi’s casino remark does not deserve much attention’

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J.C. Madhuswamy has said that Tourism Minister C.T. Ravi’s statement on casinos to boost tourism does not deserve much attention. “All that he said without applying his mind cannot be State’s policy,” he told reporters here.

The Minister said the State Cabinet had not decided on this. “What the Tourism Minister said was not the government’s statement. Can we allow Bengaluru to become Goa,” he asked.

Reacting to Congress leader C.M. Ibrahim’s statement that a BJP Minister would resign, Mr. Madhuswamy said he had been living in an illusion. “There may be some differences among leaders in the ruling party. But, no one would quit,” he said.

On reactions that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s son Vijayendra was acting like ‘super CM’, the Minister said such statements were baseless. “There is no super CM. Such a post does not exist anywhere. He is our CM’s son and he cannot act as CM,” he said.