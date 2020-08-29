Ravi: Political conspiracy behind protests

Minister for Kannada and Culture C.T. Ravi has said that he suspected a political conspiracy behind the protests seeking the installation of the Sangolli Rayanna statue in Belagavi.

Speaking to presspersons in Chikkamagaluru on Friday, he said there was no need for the protest even after Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s assurance to install the statue. “Sangolli Rayanna’s statue should be installed in Belagavi. The Chief Minister said the statue would be installed after clearing hurdles. But suddenly some people took out a protest on the issue. I suspect a political conspiracy behind this act, as in the case of violence in D.J. Halli in Bengaluru,” he said.

Tipu controversy

Reacting to MLC A.H. Vishwanath’s statement praising Tipu Sultan, Mr. Ravi said the former had read only half of Tipu’s history. “I wish he reads the complete history of Tipu Sultan,” he said. Equating Tipu and Hyder Ali with the British, Mr. Ravi said both were invaders. “I agree Tipu fought against the British. However, that does not mean he is our man. The Mysore Wadiyars are the native rulers of the land, not Hyder Ali,” he added.