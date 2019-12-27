Ravi for Uttar Pradesh-style action against ‘rioters’

The Karnataka government could emulate the Uttar Pradesh government in imposing fines on “rioters”, suggested Minister for Kannada and Culture C.T. Ravi here on Thursday. Fines could be imposed for causing damage to public and private property “in the guise of peaceful democratic protests”, he said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has initiated the process of seizing the properties of those who are said to be involved in violence during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests. It has also served notices to levy fines on those who allegedly damaged properties.

Referring to last week’s incidents and police firing in Mangaluru, the Minister said the government “should not reward the rioters.” The government had withheld the compensation announced for the kin of the two men killed in police firing based on several feedbacks. He said that by doubting the videos of violence posted by Mangaluru police, the Congress was “insulting the police”.

He alleged that the Congress was desperate to back and promote violence in different parts of the country in the guise of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act to destabilise the Union government and the State government.

‘To safeguard vote bank’

Mr. Ravi alleged that the Congress was more interested in safeguarding its vote bank than the interest of the country. Why was the party silent on the “provocative statement” made by its leader U.T. Khader in Mangaluru last week, he asked.

At a separate press conference, Minister in charge of Dakshina Kannada Kota Srinivasa Poojary said Congress leaders should introspect how its leaders would justify the crowd which, he claimed, broke open a door and a portion of the wall of an arms storage unit at Bunder on December 19. He said his priority was restoring peace by dousing tension.