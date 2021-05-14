Ravi defends remarks on judges

BJP national general secretary says he did not disrepect the judiciary

BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi has defended his remarks on judges, stating that he did not disrespect either them or the judiciary.

“I stick to my statement and repeat that it was never meant to dishonour the judges,” he said in a press conference in Chikkamagaluru on Friday.

The MLA maintained that he believed there was no one in the world who knows everything. “Neither a judge nor a Prime Minister nor a leader of the Opposition is a Sarvajna. If there is one person who knew everything, we would have countered COVID-19 effectively by now,” he said.

In his press conference on Thursday, Mr. Ravi said that judges were not Savajnas and they too depended on reports by .

“What was wrong with my statement? I had, I have, and I will continue to respect the judiciary. I don’t require lessons from leaders of parties which have a history of dishonouring court judgements,” Mr. Ravi said.

Asked whether the State government would announce a package for people affected by the lockdown, Mr. Ravi said legislators of the party too had raised the issue in a party meeting and requested the Chief Minister to help poor families.

“I hope the CM will take a decision,” he said, adding that the State and the Central governments will give 5 kg of rice to poor families.

Former legislator and JD(S) leader Y.S.V. Datta, in another press conference, commented that had the legislature and executive done their duty effectively there would have been no need for the judiciary’s intervention. “This is not the time for passing comments on others. Everyone should act according to their responsibility,” he said.