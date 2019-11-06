Ravi criticised for bad roads in Chikkamagaluru

An engineering student died in an accident on Sunday because of a pothole on K.M. Road in the city. Following the accident, Congress leaders staged a protest demanding the repair of roads here on Monday.

A video blaming district in-charge Minister C.T. Ravi for the accident has also gone viral.

K. Sindhuja, 23, daughter of Kumarappa, suffered serious injuries after she fell off the two-wheeler. She was on her way to the city police station for her passport verification along with her father when she met with the accident. When her father applied the brake suddenly to avoid a pothole, she fell off the vehicle. The girl succumbed to injuries at a hospital later in the day.

Mr. Ravi had mourned the death of the girl on his Twitter account, calling it an unfortunate incident. A woman, in her video, criticised the Minister for calling it unfortunate. She blamed him for the accident. She said that had he taken note of the bad roads in the city he was elected from, Sindhuja would have been alive. In her video, which has gone viral, she also referred to the fatal accident on B.M. Road in which the Minister’s car was involved, killing two persons in February this year.