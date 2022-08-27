‘Ravana’ dance drama today

Special Correspondent
August 27, 2022 22:02 IST

HUBBALLI

As many as 50 artistes and disciples of Vidushi Sahana Bhat of Natyanjali Nritya Kala Kendra will present dance drama ‘Ravana’ at Sawai Gandharva Hall in Hubballi on Sunday at 5 p.m. President of the Kendra Pradeep Bhat told presspersons that theatre personality Shashidhar Narendra would inaugurate the event being held in association with Ministry of Culture, New Delhi. CPRO of SWR Aneesh Hegde, and yoga teacher Vinayak Talageri will be the chief guests.

‘Sadbhavana Diwas’

HUBBALLI

‘Sadbhavana Diwas’ was observed at Tippu Shaheed Institute of Technology in Hubballi recently. Principal M.S. Mulla said ‘Sadbhavana Diwas’ was being held to to promote national integration and communal harmony. At a time when divisive forces were trying to create discord, it was the teachers’ responsibility to sensitise students against forces, he said. NSS officer M.B. Ravi administered oath to the students, a release said.

