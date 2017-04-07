Raucous campaigning comes to a close

The public campaigning for the fiercely-contested bypolls to the Legislative Assembly from Nanjangud (reserved) and Gundlupet ended on Friday evening, amid complaints of distribution of cash to woo voters from both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Money in car

Congress leaders claimed to have found supporters of a former Minister from the BJP in possession of ₹2.96 lakh in cash on the outskirts of the town, to ‘lure’ voters. A complaint has been filed with the Begur police.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders alleged that the recovery of ₹8 lakh in cash from a senior government official working with North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) in Gundlupet was meant for distribution to voters.

BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa said the Congress government was misusing government officials to distribute money, while Minister for Public Works H.C. Mahadevappa countered it by saying that the Election Commission will take action as per law if the allegations are supported, with evidence.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Mr. Yeddyurappa, who concluded their rallies in Nanjangud on Thursday, a day before the annual Rathotsava in the temple town, shifted their focus to Gundlupet on Friday to carry out last-minute campaigning.

The district administrations in Mysuru and adjoining Chamarajanagar district directed political leaders engaged in campaigning to vacate Nanjangud and Gundlupet segments if they are not voters of the poll-bound constituencies, before 5 p.m. on Friday.

The Election Commission’s model code of conduct stipulates public campaigning to end 48 hours before closing hours of polling. Polling is scheduled to be held between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on April 9. Though public rallies and meetings are banned after the campaigning deadline, candidates are allowed to carry out door-door canvassing and meeting individual voters.

The day also witnessed a series of press conferences by rival political parties. Home Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president G. Parameshwara; former Minister V. Srinivas Prasad, who is seeking re-election from Nanjangud as BJP candidate; Mr. Mahadevappa; R. Dhruvanarayan, Chamarajanagar MP; BJP leaders C.T. Ravi and Shobha Karandlaje, among others addressed press conferences on Friday.