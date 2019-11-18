Karnataka

Rationalist Narendra Nayak debunks Baba Ramdev's claim on Tulasi stopping mobile radiation

Narendra Nayak, president of the Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations.

Debuking Baba Ramdev's claim that keeping Tulasi behind the cell phone will stop radiation, Rationalist Narendra Nayak on Monday said the yoga guru was trying to create unnecessary scare about the non-ionising radiations coming of mobile phones.

Mr. Nayak, who is the president of the Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations, was reacting to the statement made by Baba Ramdev during the ongoing Yoga camp in Udupi.

During the yoga demonstration on Saturday, Baba Ramdev reportedly claimed that speaking on the mobile phone with Tulasi leaves in the backcover of the mobile phone will prevent effecting the body from the radiation. He reportedly demonstrated the technique before the audience.

Debunking Baba Ramdev's claim, Mr. Nayak demonstrated at his office in V.T. Road, that placing Tulasi or any other leaves does not stop the radiation. He covered his mobile phone with Tulasi leaves and made a person to call him. The mobile phone started ringing. "This shows the radiation is on." He then placed few others leaves over the mobile phone, and then followed by placing his mobile phone in the microwave oven. On both occasions, the mobile phone rang with calls were made.

Mr. Nayak then wrapped his mobile phone in an aluminium foil. The calls made then could not connect with the mobile phone. "This is because the aluminium foil blocks all types of radiation," he told The Hindu.

Mr. Nayak said non-ionising raditions are very safe. "Unnecessary fear about the non-ionising raditions is being created just to serve their personal interest. We should strongly debunk such claims," he said.

