Ration kits handed over

MYSURU

16 August 2021 22:56 IST

South Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation of Mysuru division has handed over ration kits to the staff members of Lalitha School in Yadavagiri which is managed by the organisation, coinciding with the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

Pooja Agarwal, organisation president, said that the COVID-19 pandemic had caused a deep financial crisis for the staff of the school and affected their livelihood. The ration kits were given to the staff to help them to tide over the difficult situation, she added.

Subhashini Devi, vice-president; Usha Rani, secretary; Praveena, treasurer; Sushma Manjunath, school in-charge; and other office-bearers of the organisation were present.

Advertising

Advertising