Karnataka

Ration kits handed over

South Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation of Mysuru division has handed over ration kits to the staff members of Lalitha School in Yadavagiri which is managed by the organisation, coinciding with the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

Pooja Agarwal, organisation president, said that the COVID-19 pandemic had caused a deep financial crisis for the staff of the school and affected their livelihood. The ration kits were given to the staff to help them to tide over the difficult situation, she added.

Subhashini Devi, vice-president; Usha Rani, secretary; Praveena, treasurer; Sushma Manjunath, school in-charge; and other office-bearers of the organisation were present.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 16, 2021 10:56:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/ration-kits-handed-over/article35946923.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY