Ration at the doorstep of pregnant women in six districts

Demand raised in Council to extend scheme across Karnataka

The State government has decided to handover ration at the doorstep of pregnant women to ensure nutritious diet in six districts in Karnataka, even as demands came to extend it across all districts.

Minister for Women and Child Development Halappa Achar told the Legislative Council here on Tuesday that the government has ordered delivery of rations to doorstep to six hilly districts under the Matru Poorna yojane, which was launched in 2017 by the Siddaramaiah-led government to provide nutritious diet.

Mr. Achar’s statement came after Congress member Manjunath Bhandary raised the issue. “The take-home ration has replaced the system of pregnant women walking to the nearest anganwadi to get nutritious food,” the Minister said.

Give option

However, BJP member Bharathi Shetty urged the government to extend the scheme across the State. She said the government should provide the option to women.

Mr. Achar said while there have been demands to provide ration at home, there is another section that points out that the food supplied at home is not reaching pregnant women. He, however, said that the women can exercise their option to take it at home or consume it at anganwadis.