Rathotsava: Public not allowed to take part

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish has issued an order prohibiting public participation in Channakeshava Swamy Rathotsava to be held at Belur between March 28 and April 10, because of the COVID-19 scare. However, the rituals associated with the annual event will be held.
In the order, issued on Wednesday, the DC said as part of the festival many rituals had been planned. “In view of avoiding the spread of COVID-19 infection, it is proper to avoid the participation of the public in the festival”, he said. The DC issued the order as per Section 144(3) of the CrPC, following the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Covid-10 Regulations 2020.
The car festival is held on the premises of the historic temple.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.