Rathotsava: Public not allowed to take part

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish has issued an order prohibiting public participation in Channakeshava Swamy Rathotsava to be held at Belur between March 28 and April 10, because of the COVID-19 scare. However, the rituals associated with the annual event will be held.

In the order, issued on Wednesday, the DC said as part of the festival many rituals had been planned. “In view of avoiding the spread of COVID-19 infection, it is proper to avoid the participation of the public in the festival”, he said. The DC issued the order as per Section 144(3) of the CrPC, following the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Covid-10 Regulations 2020.

The car festival is held on the premises of the historic temple.

