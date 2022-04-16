Rathothsava held at B.R. Hills

Thousands of people took part in the rathothsava or chariot festival of Sri Biligiriranganathaswamy at B..R Hills in Chamarajanagar district on Saturday.

The festival was not held in recent years as the temple was closed for repairs and renovation while there was a ban on such gatherings since the last two years due to the pandemic. In addition, a new chariot was made to order as the old had outlived its utility and hence the gap.

People from Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and surrounding areas gathered in large numbers at B.R.Hills to take part in the chariot festival and had the darshan of the presiding deity of the main temple.

The procession deity was decorated and special prayers were offered by a battery of priests to the accompaniment of ensemble of traditional musicians.

Chamarajanagar MLA C. Puttarangashetty, Additional DC S. Katyayanidevi and others were present.