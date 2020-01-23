Rathothsava at Suttur draws thousands

A sea of humanity turned up for the Suttur car festival held as part of the annual Jatra Mahotsava on Thursday.

Leaders from various political parties were present and Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji of Suttur Mutt launched the rathothsava by offering special puja which culminated with various rituals. The main chariot, which was inducted into the festival two years ago, was followed by the older chariot and passed through the main road of Suttur.

Adding colour and glitter to the rathotsava was the presence of over 50 cultural troupes. After the rathothsava, a religious meet was conducted in which pontiffs from different mutts including Vidyashreesha Teertha of Sosale Vyasaraja Mutt and Charukeerthi Bhattaraka of Shravanabelagola were present. Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D.V. Sadananda Gowda; R. Dhruvanarayan, former MP; Somwya Reddy, MLA, were also present.

Apart from religious and cultural activities, the jatra is hosting a science exhibition by students, an agri-expo to showcase new developments, and seminars on agriculture, animal husbandry to benefit the rural community. There was also a cattle fair and competition which drew large participation.

The seminar on agriculture will be held on Friday and the focus is on organic farming and scientific use of water.