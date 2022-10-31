Rate of conversion, from MoUs to actual readiness to put in money, is high this time: Nirani on GIM 2022

State’s global investment exposition, GIM to start on Wednesday

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 31, 2022 21:55 IST

Karnataka government is all set to commence its three-day global investment exposition, Global Investors’ Meet (GIM), which will be virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 2.

Union Ministers, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Industries Minister Piyush Goyal and Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi, would also virtually attend the exposition while Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Medium and Large Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani and other Ministers would be attending the opening event.

“We want serious enterprises and entrepreneurs who are committed to making investments in the State and creating jobs across the State. We have a lot of such companies coming in this time. We are seeing a very impressive rate of conversion, from MoUs to actual readiness to put in money. We are very excited about it,’‘ Mr. Nirani told The Hindu.

The Minister had earlier said that the exposition would bring in over ₹5 lakh crore investments to the State which would in turn generate over 500,000 new jobs in Karnataka.

This edition of GIM themed around “Invest Karnataka” is expected to bring together more than 5,000 delegates and investors from across the globe to the city.

