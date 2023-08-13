Rashtriya Military School organises lectures by MLIRC award winners

August 13, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - Belagavi

Rashtriya Military School organised lectures by Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre Gallantry Award winners in Belagavi on Sunday.

The winners engaged with students through impactful anecdotes at interactive discussions on their real life experiences.

They shared riveting accounts of their experiences illustrating how resilience and leadership led them to successfully accomplish their mission with courage and bravery thus igniting a spark of motivation among the young cadets.

The event resonated deeply with cadets who found inspiration in the stories narrated by the former Gallantry Award winners and they expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to learn from individuals who have faced adversity and emerged stronger.

The event displayed Indian Army’s commitment towards fostering personal development among the cadets thus reinforcing the idea that with right mindset and determination, every cadet possesses the potential to make a meaningful impact on society.

