ADVERTISEMENT

Rashtriya Military School organises lectures by MLIRC award winners

August 13, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

MLIRC officials who have won gallantry awards addressing students of Rashtriya Military School in Belagavi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Rashtriya Military School organised lectures by Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre Gallantry Award winners in Belagavi on Sunday.

The winners engaged with students through impactful anecdotes at interactive discussions on their real life experiences.

They shared riveting accounts of their experiences illustrating how resilience and leadership led them to successfully accomplish their mission with courage and bravery thus igniting a spark of motivation among the young cadets.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The event resonated deeply with cadets who found inspiration in the stories narrated by the former Gallantry Award winners and they expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to learn from individuals who have faced adversity and emerged stronger.

The event displayed Indian Army’s commitment towards fostering personal development among the cadets thus reinforcing the idea that with right mindset and determination, every cadet possesses the potential to make a meaningful impact on society.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US