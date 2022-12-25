Rashtriya Military School, Belgaum, celebrates platinum jubilee

December 25, 2022 10:58 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - Belagavi

Rashtriya Military School, Belgaum, celebrated its platinum jubilee here on December 23 and 24.

It was presided over by Deputy Chief of the Army Staff Lt. Gen. Ravin Khosla. Several senior Army officers and eminent Old Boys of the school, including Lt. Gen. K.H. Gawas, Commandant, MCTE, Brig. Joydip Mukherjee, Commandant, MLIRC, and Chairman of the School’s Local Board of Administration, and others were present.

A commemorative special cover by India Post was released by the Chief Guest and other dignitaries. They also released a coffee table book that tells the inspiring saga of the school right from its inception to the present time and presents a roadmap for future.

The platinum jubilee trophy instituted by the Old Boys Association, was received by Lt. Col. Satveer Singh, Principal, and Arun Kumar Dharwal, MIE. Shahid Capt Sajjan Singh Malik Memorial Trophy was given away to cadet Abhay Singh for being the academic topper of Class IX, cadet Roshan for exhibiting best leadership qualities, and the Champion House Trophy to Pratap House.

Lt. Gen. Khosla expressed satisfaction that the school had remained steadfast to sound military ethos and secular and progressive values on which it was founded and committed to pursue the goal of all-round excellence with professionalism. He admired the contribution the Old Boys of the School had made to nation building and national security.

Lt. Gen. Khosla unveiled the newly erected bust of late Captain Sajjan Singh Malik, school’s former student who was martyred while neutralising terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. Mrs Ravin Khosla inaugurated the Science and Philately exhibition.

Lt. Gen. Kulbhushan Gawas, Commandant, MCTE, Mhow, and an alumnus of the school inaugurated the festivities on the second day. A march past was led by the School Captain and members of the Old Boys Association. Activities like aerobics, karate display, pyramid formation and hula hoops gymnastics were performed. Old boys and their families participated in sports activities, according to a release.