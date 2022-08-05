Rashtriya Lok Adalat in Bidar August 13

Bidar District Legal Services Authority will organise the Rashtriya Lok Adalat at Bidar District Court Complex

The Bidar District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) will be organising the Rashtriya Lok Adalat at the Bidar District Court Complex on August 13.

President of the DLSA Basavaraj Chegreddy told presspersons here on Friday that the Rashtriya Lok Adalat was being conducted on the directions of the National Legal Services Authority and the State Legal Services Authority.

Mr. Chegreddy said that the compoundable criminal cases and cases in the non-litigation stage, including cheque bounce, bank recoveries, labour disputes and cases related to water and electricity bills, would be taken up for amicable settlement at the Lok Adalat. Directions had been given to all the tahsildars to conduct the Revenue Adalat at taluk headquarters and dispose of the long-pending cases.

As many as 5,354 cases were disposed of as against the 7,054 taken up at the Lok Adalat organised by Bidar DLSA on June 25, in which ₹5,05,40,363 was awarded through settlements.

Mr. Chegreddy said that nearly 25,183 cases, including 9,800 criminal cases, 7,500 civil cases, 1,133 criminal compoundable offences, 803 Electricity act cases, 252 labour dispute cases were pending in the district as of July 1, 2022. And the DLSA had identified 8,195 cases , besides 2,406 cases related to bank recovery complaints to be taken up during the Rashtriya Lok Adalat, he added and urged people to take the benefit of the Lok Adalat for amicable settlement of the cases.