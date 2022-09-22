Rashtrapati Bhavan in roses at Dasara flower show

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
September 22, 2022 19:16 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Kuppanna Park is getting ready for the biggest Dasara display – flower show.

One of the prime major attractions of the festivities, the flower show will showcase a replica of the Rashtrapati Bhavan created in roses.

The 20-feet tall Rashtrapati Bhavan is being created in red and white roses and Chrysanthemum flowers inside the Glass House.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Another attraction is the statue of Puneeth Rajkumar carved in flowers as a tribute to the late actor. Thandi Sadak, a walkway with plant shelter, is coming up at the Glass House.

Deputy Director of Horticulture Rudresh said nearly 50,000 flower pots will be bedecked at Kuppanna Park as part of the flower show. Some special plant varieties have been procured from Pune and they would be on display.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The show will also have stalls on organic manure and horticulture products. The organisers have requested the Indian Institute of Horticultural Research, Bengaluru, National Horticulture Board, and CSIR-CFTRI, Mysuru, to put up stalls.

The flower show begins on September 26 and concludes on October 5.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app