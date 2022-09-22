Rashtrapati Bhavan in roses at Dasara flower show

Kuppanna Park is getting ready for the biggest Dasara display – flower show.

One of the prime major attractions of the festivities, the flower show will showcase a replica of the Rashtrapati Bhavan created in roses.

The 20-feet tall Rashtrapati Bhavan is being created in red and white roses and Chrysanthemum flowers inside the Glass House.

Another attraction is the statue of Puneeth Rajkumar carved in flowers as a tribute to the late actor. Thandi Sadak, a walkway with plant shelter, is coming up at the Glass House.

Deputy Director of Horticulture Rudresh said nearly 50,000 flower pots will be bedecked at Kuppanna Park as part of the flower show. Some special plant varieties have been procured from Pune and they would be on display.

The show will also have stalls on organic manure and horticulture products. The organisers have requested the Indian Institute of Horticultural Research, Bengaluru, National Horticulture Board, and CSIR-CFTRI, Mysuru, to put up stalls.

The flower show begins on September 26 and concludes on October 5.