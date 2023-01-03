ADVERTISEMENT

Rashmika Mandanna chosen Coorg Person of Year 2022 in online poll

January 03, 2023 03:52 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST - MYSURU

Author P.T. Bopanna decided to promote ‘role models’ by conducting an annual poll to select a ‘Coorg Person of Year’ to ‘reignite the famed leadership qualities in the community’.

The Hindu Bureau

Rashmika Mandanna achieved phenomenal success with the pan-India movie Pushpa - The Rise, and drew the spotlight on the tiny hill district of Kodagu, also known as Coorg, a popular tourist destination inhabited by Kodavas, who have a unique culture.

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has been chosen as the Coorg Person of the Year 2022 in a poll conducted by www.coorgtourisminfo.com, a news portal based in the district of Kodagu.

“Rashmika, who has become a household name through her acting and dancing skills, has emerged as an unofficial brand ambassador for Kodagu culture,” said Mr. Bopanna. She did her schooling at Coorg Public School, Gonikoppal, in Kodagu, before earning a bachelor’s degree in Psychology, Journalism and English Literature at M.S. Ramaiah College of Arts, Science and Commerce in Bengaluru.

