Rare knee replacement procedure carried out in Belagavi hospital

Doctors in the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences recently carried out a rare knee replacement surgery in the District Civil Hospital in Belagavi.

A team led by orthopaedic surgeon and Ilizarov specialist Satish Nesari performed a bilateral total knee replacement surgery on a 69-year-old male patient.

A modern set of implants, termed the gold knee implant with medial pivot knee design and vitamin E polyethylene (Vit E Poly), was used for the procedure. The custom-made implants were specially imported from the U.K. The cost of the procedure was far less than that in other places.

“This is the first time that such an implant has been used in the State. The patient was suffering from severe pain and deformity in both knees for the last five years. He insisted on having the surgery done at the District Civil Hospital and agreed to bear the cost of implant, Dr. Nesari said.

The medial pivot knee design closely mimics normal knee kinematics, providing a more natural movement compared to traditional knee replacement designs. It has a 98% survivor rate at 17 years. It offers exceptional longevity and durability. The addition of Vit E Poly significantly reduces wear rates, further enhancing the lifespan and performance of the implant, he said.

