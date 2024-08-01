GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rare knee replacement procedure carried out in Belagavi hospital

Published - August 01, 2024 06:56 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Orthopaedic surgeon Satish Nesari displays a set of gold knee implants with medial pivot knee design and vitamin E polyethylene (Vit E Poly) that were used on a patient in the District Government Hospital in Belagavi recently.

Orthopaedic surgeon Satish Nesari displays a set of gold knee implants with medial pivot knee design and vitamin E polyethylene (Vit E Poly) that were used on a patient in the District Government Hospital in Belagavi recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Doctors in the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences recently carried out a rare knee replacement surgery in the District Civil Hospital in Belagavi.

A team led by orthopaedic surgeon and Ilizarov specialist Satish Nesari performed a bilateral total knee replacement surgery on a 69-year-old male patient.

A modern set of implants, termed the gold knee implant with medial pivot knee design and vitamin E polyethylene (Vit E Poly), was used for the procedure. The custom-made implants were specially imported from the U.K. The cost of the procedure was far less than that in other places.

“This is the first time that such an implant has been used in the State. The patient was suffering from severe pain and deformity in both knees for the last five years. He insisted on having the surgery done at the District Civil Hospital and agreed to bear the cost of implant, Dr. Nesari said.

The medial pivot knee design closely mimics normal knee kinematics, providing a more natural movement compared to traditional knee replacement designs. It has a 98% survivor rate at 17 years. It offers exceptional longevity and durability. The addition of Vit E Poly significantly reduces wear rates, further enhancing the lifespan and performance of the implant, he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.