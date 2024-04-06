Rare heart treatment procedure carried out successfully on infants

April 06, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Belagavi

Doctors at KLES Dr. Prabhakar Kore hospital have performed a rare heart treatment procedure on two children who were 10 and 15 days old. The neonatal cardiac intervention was done on two newborns diagnosed with critical valvular aortic stenosis.

This condition, characterized by significant narrowing of the aortic valve, was detected during pregnancy, allowing for preparatory measures. Diagnosing the yet to be born baby through the mother’s womb is breakthrough medical advancement. Majority of the birth defects could be diagnosed through an anomaly scan of the fetus.

The defect in the heart of a yet to be born baby was diagnosed during pregnancy by Veeresh Manvi who advised the parents to continue pregnancy and reassured then that successful surgery could be done. The babies became symptomatic after birth and underwent balloon aortic valvuloplasty (BAV). The procedure was done by Dr. Manvi who is a senior consultant pediatric cardiologist. He was assisted by the anesthesia team led by Anand Vagrali, Mahantesh Mudkangoudar and Kedar. The babies were provided neonatal care in NICU by S.M. Dhaded and Manisha. Technical support was provided by M. Rajesh.

“It is a matter of pride that KLE Hospital is providing state-of-the-art care in neonatal and pediatric cardiac surgeries by teams led by Gananjay Salave, Chief Pediatric Cardiac Surgeon, and Nidhi Goel Manvi, Pediatric Cardiac Intensivist, Prabhakar Kore, Chairman, KLE society said. Colonel Dayanand, Medical Director of the hospital and others have congratulated Dr. Manvi’s team.