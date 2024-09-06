Rapist sentenced to 30 years in prison in Mysuru

A special court in Mysuru has sentenced a resident of Maliyuru village in Bannur police station limits to 30 years in prison for raping a five-year-old girl.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mother of the victim had lodged a complaint with the police that Suresh, a resident of the village, had lured her daughter out of their house by promising her a mango when she and her husband, who work as labourers, were away from the house. She said Suresh had sexually assaulted her daughter, who came home crying and informed her about her ordeal.

Based on the complaint, Bannur police inspection Lolakshi conducted an investigation and submitted a chargesheet. Special Public Prosecutor K.B. Jayanthi argued the case in the court.

The judge of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act special court Anand P. Hogade, who heard the case, sentenced Suresh to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹100,000 on Thursday after the charges were proved in the court.

The court, which ordered payment of ₹6,00,000 as compensation to the victim, also ruled that the penalty amount should also be handed over to her.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.