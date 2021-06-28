Rapid test for travellers from Kerala

MYSURU

28 June 2021

RT-PCR negative report must to enter Karnataka through border check-posts; screening tightened at Kutta and Makutta in Kodagu and Bavali in Mysuru district bordering Kerala

With the State partially lifting lockdown curbs, the Kodagu district administration has stepped up surveillance at checkposts bordering Kerala, making RT-PCR negative report mandatory for travellers to enter the State.

“Travellers from Kerala cannot enter Karnataka either through Kutta or Makutta border checkposts in Kodagu if they don’t have an RT-PCR negative report. Also, we are randomly carrying out a rapid antigen test (RAT) at both checkposts as a containment measure,” said Kodagu DHO Mohan.

Checking of travellers at the entry points from Kerala has been intensified since Sunday, especially in the light of detection of Delta Plus variant of Coronavirus. The Delta Plus variant is seen as a potential threat and could lead to a hike in COVID-19 cases if screening was not strengthened since the mutant strain is described as highly contagious.

Dr. Mohan said RATs are also done on those carrying RT-PCR negative reports. “The screening at the entry points has been built up as the cases have now come under control in the district and we don’t want any more spike in cases. Only after ascertaining the reports and also RAT test results are travellers permitted to proceed on their journey.”

To a question, Dr. Mohan said RAT is not done on all travellers. It is done casually. “If we find anybody looking sick or showing some symptoms despite carrying a negative report, such persons are subjected to the tests.”

Meanwhile, stringent checking has also been taken up at Bavali checkpost bordering Kerala in Mysuru district.

All travellers are being screened and the negative reports are scanned along with details including address and phone numbers. Many travellers were sent back as they lacked the negative reports.