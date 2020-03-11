Rapid response team formed in Shivamogga

Shivamogga

11 March 2020 19:21 IST

A rapid response team has been formed at McGann Hospital, a government hospital attached to Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS), to face any exigencies that may arise in the district due to COVID-19 disease.

At a meeting held in the city on Wednesday to review the preparations to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Lepakshi B.G., Dean of SIMS, said that the rapid response team would function round-the-clock. Preparations have been made to test the samples collected from the patients having symptoms of COVID-19 in the laboratory on the campus of SIMS, he said.

K.M. Vaishali, CEO of Zilla Panchayat, who chaired the meeting underscored the need for greater coordination between various departments to prevent the spread of COIVD-19 disease in the district. She ordered conducting of awareness and training programmes across the district for the medical and para-medical personnel at government and private health establishments on the diagnosis of COVID-19 and on the treatment protocol to be followed for such patients. She said that the Department of Health and Family Welfare should inform the management of schools through the Department of Public Instruction that children with symptoms of viral fever should be asked to take rest at home. The health condition of such children should be closely monitored.

Regarding the precautions taken to tackle the spread of the disease, she said medical screening has been made mandatory for those coming from foreign countries. The managements of travel firms and hotels have been directed to inform the district administration on the foreign tourists. She directed the officials of Department of Health and Family Welfare to conduct field-level activities including demonstration sessions on the campuses of education institutions on maintaining hygiene and cleanliness. She also asked the officials concerned to pay surprise visits to restaurants and canteens to check the cleanliness maintained there.

Ms. Vaishali released a poster published by Department of Health and Family Welfare on the precautions to be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on the occasion. Rajesh Suragihalli, District Health Officer, and Kiran S.K., Deputy Director of Viral Diagnostic Laboratory, were present.