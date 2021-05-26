Rapid Oxygen Centre inaugurated in Hubballi

Rapid Oxygen Centre set up by Bollywood actor Soon Sood’s Sood Charity Foundation at the Hubballi Railway Police Station being inaugurated on Wednesday.

HUBBALLI

26 May 2021 21:17 IST

With an objective of helping patients who require oxygen, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood’s Sood Charity Foundation has set up a Rapid Oxygen Centre near Hubballi Railway Police Station. It was formally commissioned on Wednesday.

The Rapid Oxygen Centre set up in association with SWAG-ERT and Hubballi Railway Police will provide free oxygen cylinders to needy patients. It has tied up with a local firm, Karnataka Gas Agency, for refilling cylinders.

At a formal inaugural function here, Director of Sood Charity Foundation Amit Purohit said that Sonu Sood’s initiative is to ensure that no one died due to want of oxygen. “Already, the foundation is actively involved in various initiatives. Apart from Bengaluru, the foundation is setting up such centres in important cities of the State,” he said.

Mr. Purohit said that the centre has been set up under the guidance of the Railways which has made vehicle arrangements for supply of oxygen to patients in Hubballi-Dharwad and surrounding areas. “We have an ambulance. Those who have vehicles can procure it from here and for those who have problem of transportation, we will send cylinders,” he said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police of Railway Police N. Pushpalata said that the centre has been set up with the initiation of Railway ADGP Bhaskar Rao. She appealed to the people to make use of the facility and also inform the needy families.

Helpline

Sood Charity Foundation has set up a helpline with Ph: 7069999961 for the benefit of those who need medical oxygen. Initially, the foundation has a stock of 20 cylinders and those who take cylinders are required to sanitise empty cylinders while returning. The cylinders are provided free.