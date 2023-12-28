GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rapid action teams against wheelies on New Year Eve

December 28, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

With a view to crackdown on the menace of wheelies on New Year’s eve, the city police have constituted teams of Rapid Action Force comprising traffic police and other experts, who will be patrolling the city and its outskirts.

Sharing the details of the security measures taken by the city police for the New Year, City Police Commissioner Ramesh B said the teams will be on the lookout for youths indulging in not only wheeling stunts or wheelies, but also conducting drag races.

The teams of Rapid Action Force constituted by the city police will also be taking action against vehicles using shrill horns and modified silencers.

Drunk driving

Also patrolling in the city will be a total of five Rapid Action Teams, which will check vehicle drivers for drunken driving.

Persons found driving in a drunken state will be penalised, the City police has warned.

Chamundi Hills to close by 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, the city police said most of the gates to enter Chamundi Hills will close by 7 p.m. on December 31, 2023.

Except for the Tavarekatte Gate, which closes by 9 p.m., all other gates to Chamundi Hills viz. Uttanahalli Cross Gate, Daivi Vana Gate, Chamundi foothills gate near the steps, Lalitha Mahal Palace Gate will be closed for entry by 7 p.m.

People returning from Chamundi Hills are advised to return after 9 p.m. However, the restrictions will not be applicable to residents of Chamundi Hills, the police added.

