Rape of minor girl in Dharwad condemned

The accused boys should be treated as adults, says AIMSS

All India Mahila Samskruthika Sanghatane (AIMSS) members have strongly condemned the reported gang-rape of a minor girl in Dharwad district.

In a press release, the members have demanded strict punishment to the offenders. They have said that the accused should be tried as adults and that they should not be treated leniently just because they were all 17 years old.

Incidents of violence against women, assault on college-going girls and rape of minors are being reported from various parts of the country. Such incidents have shamed society and also triggered anxiety and fear among parents.

The incident of a school-going girl being raped repeatedly for three months is a heinous crime and all those involved in it should not be allowed to go free. In some such cases, the accused have been found to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol or they have been provoked to carry out the act after watching pornography. The government should ban all porn websites.

“It seems the security of women and girls has become a distant dream in society. The Dharwad district administration and the Police Department should provide more security to girls and keep a strict vigil on unscrupulous elements in society that are often found troubling girls near schools and colleges,’’ they said.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Swabhimana) president Papu Dhare has condemned the Dharwad gang-rape. In a press release, he said that such incidents will bring a bad name to Dharwad that is known as an educational hub and attracts scores of students from various parts of the State and outside.

Such incidents have created a shock among parents who are now worried about the safety of their girl children. The Police Department should act tough against the six accused involved in the crime. The rapists should be tried in fast track courts, he demanded.