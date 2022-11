November 23, 2022 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - MYSURU

A person convicted of raping a minor was sentenced to 43 years of imprisonment by the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in the city on Wednesday.

The court held Nazim guilty of raping a minor at a farmhouse near T. Narsipura in September last year. Nazim was also imposed a fine of ₹55,000 by the court while the government was directed to compensate the victim to the tune of ₹ 7 lakh.