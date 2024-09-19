Rape case against BJP MLA Munirathna, third FIR against him

BJP MLA Munirathna has yet another FIR filed against him, this time by a social worker charging him of rape, honey trapping, criminal intimidation and blackmailing. This is the third FIR against him in recent months.

A rape case was registered against him at Kaggaliapura Police Station in Ramanagara district. The case includes serious charges under IPC Sections 354A, 354C, 376, 506, 504, 120(B), 149, 384, 406, and 308. The incident allegedly took place at a private resort within the jurisdiction of the Kaggaliapura Police Station where the FIR has been filed and is being investigated.

The FIR has been filed against Mr. Munirathna and six others for allegedly recording private videos to honey trap and blackmail a social worker for many years.

Mr. Munirathna was recently arrested and remanded to judicial custody for two FIRs registered against him on the charges of criminal intimidation, corruption and hurling casteist slurs.

