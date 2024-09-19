GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rape case against BJP MLA Munirathna, third FIR against him

Munirathna was recently arrested and remanded to judicial custody for two FIRs registered against him

Published - September 19, 2024 09:50 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of MLA Munirathna Naidu

File picture of MLA Munirathna Naidu | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

BJP MLA Munirathna has yet another FIR filed against him, this time by a social worker charging him of rape, honey trapping, criminal intimidation and blackmailing. This is the third FIR against him in recent months.

A rape case was registered against him at Kaggaliapura Police Station in Ramanagara district. The case includes serious charges under IPC Sections 354A, 354C, 376, 506, 504, 120(B), 149, 384, 406, and 308. The incident allegedly took place at a private resort within the jurisdiction of the Kaggaliapura Police Station where the FIR has been filed and is being investigated.

The FIR has been filed against Mr. Munirathna and six others for allegedly recording private videos to honey trap and blackmail a social worker for many years.

Mr. Munirathna was recently arrested and remanded to judicial custody for two FIRs registered against him on the charges of criminal intimidation, corruption and hurling casteist slurs.

Published - September 19, 2024 09:50 am IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bharatiya Janata Party / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.