ADVERTISEMENT

Rape-accused Prajwal Revanna remanded to SIT custody for six days

Updated - May 31, 2024 05:59 pm IST

Published - May 31, 2024 05:17 pm IST - Bengaluru 

The suspended JD(S) MP was earlier taken to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru for medical examination.

The Hindu Bureau

Soon after his arrival from Munich to Bengaluru in the wee hours May 31, the SIT women’s team arrested him and escorted him to CID headquarters in the city.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court remanded Prajwal Revanna, Hassan MP accused in several sexual harassment cases, to Special Investigation Team (SIT) custody for six days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna produced in court after medical examination

Soon after his arrival from Munich to Bengaluru in the wee hours of Friday (May 31), the Special Investigation Team (SIT) women’s team arrested him and escorted him to CID headquarters in the city. He was later subjected to medical test at Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru. He was then produced before the court.

The 33-year-old Mr. Prajwal, grandson of Deve Gowda and the BJP-JD(S) alliance candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha segment, is facing charges of sexually abusing many women. He has been so far booked in three cases of sexual assault.

ADVERTISEMENT

He had left for Germany on April 27, a day after Hassan went to polls. A ‘Blue Corner Notice’ seeking information on his whereabouts was issued by the Interpol earlier, following a request by the SIT via the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The MP, terming the cases against him as false and alleging political conspiracy, had said in a video statement issued earlier this week that he had gone into depression.

He had also filed an anticipatory bail plea at the Principal City and Sessions Court for Elected Representatives on May 29, which issued a notice to the SIT to file objections, before posting the hearing for Friday.

The scandal has raised a political storm with the ruling Congress and BJP-JD(S) engaged in a slugfest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US