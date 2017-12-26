Rape accused arrested

Belagavi police have arrested two youth on charges of raping a woman who had gone out to the field for defecation in a village in Hukkeri taluk on Monday. They have been identified as Shivanand Yaragatti (25) and Naveen Kumar Kamble (29).
They lay in wait for her to come out of her house at night. They then closed her mouth tightly and carried her to the Dalit Samaj Mandir. After raping her, they left her there and ran away. She came back home at around midnight and told her family, police said. Family members complained to the police who arrested the duo. She has been admitted to the district hospital. A case has been registered.
