Rao Saheb Patil, Jain Sabha president, passes away at 83

Rao Saheb Patil, veteran cooperative movement leader and president of Dakshin Bharat Jain Sabha, died in Belagavi on Tuesday. He was 83.

He is survived by his wife Meenakshi, sons NCP leader Uttam Patil and Abhinandan Patil and daughter Deepali.

The last rites were held at Boragaon village near Chikkodi.

He was the founder of several cooperative institutions, including the Arihant Cooperative Society. He served as chairman of the cooperative federation in the past.

He served as the chairman of the Arihant Group that runs financial institutions, schools and hospitals.

He was also engaged in mainstream social service. He led a movement to bring drinking water to his native village of Boaragon and surrounding areas.

He funded construction of houses for farmers affected by floods. He distributed books, cycles and clothes to poor students and physically challenged persons.

Mr. Patil served as the president of Dakshin Bharat Jain Sabha for nearly 40 years.

The sabha has taken up programmes to promote culture, education and health. It has offered scholarships to deserving children. It was involved in the development of Jain pilgrimage centres like Stavanidhi and other places in Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra and Tamil Nadu.

Ministers Satish Jarkiholi, Lakshmi Hebbalkar and others have condoled the death of Mr. Patil.