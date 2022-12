December 15, 2022 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST

Former MLA late Chikkamadu’s daughter Ranjitha Chikkamadu has joined the JD(S) at a function in Bengaluru on Thursday, said a press statement issued by the party in Mysuru.

Ms. Ranjitha Chikkamadu is also the sister of H.D. Kote’s Congress MLA Anil Chikkamadu.

She joined the JD(S) in the presence of former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, former Minister G.T. Deve Gowda and the latter’s son and JD(S) leader Harish Gowda, the statement added.