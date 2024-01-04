Rani Machaiah selected as Coorg Person of the year 2023 by news and tourism portal

January 04, 2024 10:35 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - MYSURU

Padma Shri awardee Rani Machaiah, an exponent of the Ummathat folk dance of Kodagu, was chosen as the Coorg Person of the Year 2023 by a news and tourism portal.

According to the author and editor of the portal www.coorgtourisminfo.com P.T. Bopanna, Ms. Rani Machaiah’s selection was made on the basis of a poll conducted through the portal.

It may be mentioned here that the portal had chosen actor Rashmika Mandanna as the Coorg Person of the Year 2022.

In a statement here on Ms. Rani Machaiah’s selection for the year 2023, Mr. Bopanna said the Ummathat folk dance exponent was leading her troupe since 1984 and had trained thousands of students in the folk dance tradition in Kodagu.

Rani Machaiah had been presented with Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu in 2023. “Rani is known for teaching and popularising Ummathat, a traditional form of Kodagu danced by women dressed in red brocade saris draped in Kodava style and wearing traditional Kodava jewellery. They dance gracefully in circles around a lit pedestal lamp to the rhythm of hand-held brass cymbals, which they beat as they dance to the accompaniment of folk songs sung by two or more women. The dance is devoted to Goddess Kaveri (the river which takes its birth in Kodagu and is considered as their mother goddess by Kodavas). It is performed mostly during the harvest festival Puthari,” said a statement issued by Mr. Bopanna.