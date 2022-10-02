Rani Chennamma, Sangolli Rayanna’s statues to be installed this year in Suvarna Soudha

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 02, 2022 20:47 IST

 The statues of Kittur Rani Chennamma and Sangolli Rayanna will be installed on the premises of Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi this year, and the State government has released ₹50 crore for the purpose, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday.

Speaking here after launching the Kittur Chennammaji Vijaya Yatra in connection with Kittur Utsav, the Chief Minister said that though Kittur Utsav is being organised for about 25 years now, it had been limping in between. “However, after the BJP government came to power, an order was issued to celebrate the festival across the State. “Earlier, Kittur Jyothi would come to Bengaluru but now it is going from Bengaluru to Kittur.”

The Chief Minister said that the government will send a proposal to National Archives to record Kittur Chennamma as a brave queen who started the first freedom struggle since gazette published by Karnataka University, Dharwad had referred to her as a brave queen. He also said that the decision has been taken to strengthen the existing but dilapidated Chennamma’s Palace at Kittur and also build a new palace adjacent to it. “Steps have been taken to develop Kittur, Bailahongal, Nandghad and Sangolli as tourist spots. The Sainik School in the name of Sangolli Rayanna will be opened next month.”

